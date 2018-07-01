Crowd electric at 92nd annual Williams Lake Stampede

Fans pack the grandstands for biggest event of the year

Rodeo fans cheered on competitors from across Western Canada and the United States Saturday during the third rodeo performance of the 92nd annual Williams Lake Stampede. Angie Mindus photos

It was a full house for the Saturday performance of the 92nd annual Williams Lake Stampede.

With competitors coming from across Canada and U.S. to compete, and more than 400 Stampede volunteers helping out, the rodeo did not disappoint.

Even when a thunderstorm swept over the city during the wild cowgirl race, the weather only seemed to excite the fans and athletes, who competed in the rain and wind.

Saturday saw bull rider Brock Radford of Dewinton, Alberta take the top spot on the leader board with a ride of 89 on Pig. Garrett Green of Meeting Creek, Alberta also had a great ride, scoring 86.5 on Winchester.

Darren Sulin won the mountain race on Saturday, leaving it anyone’s game for who will be the overall winner.

Competitors, volunteers and fans are set to do it all over again Sunday and Monday for the final two performances of the rodeo — undeniably the biggest event of the year in Williams Lake.

See slide show above, photographs by Angie Mindus, and an interview with Saturday’s mountain race winner Darren Sulin.