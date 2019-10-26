Crosstober cyclocross racing returns to Transfer Beach

On Sunday October 27, Transfer Beach will transform into a cyclocross track for the 2019 Mazda Cross on the Rock: Crosstoberfest event.

Cyclocross is a cycling race that runs over a variety of terrain. It also includes sections where cyclists have to carry their bikes up steep sections, stairs, and other obstacles.

Cyclists across all age groups and skill levels will compete at the Transfer Beach course. This is not the first Crosstoberfest to hit Ladysmith. Over the years, the Transfer Beach course has developed a reputation as the series favourite — as voted by the races for seven years running.

RELATED: Crosstoberfest attracts racers of all ages

“It is the best cycle racing venue for spectators. Even if you don’t like cycling it’s an exciting sport to watch… You can turn 180 degrees and see most of the course standing in one point of Transfer Beach,” Tara Pollock, Ladysmith director for Crosstoberfest, said.

The course itself will be two-kilometres in length. Professional riders will race multiple circuits of the course, while beginners will only race a portion.

“The Cross on the Rock series is meant to be first and foremost grassroots,” Pollock said. “We get some really elite racers and Canadian champions racing, but the big emphasis is on the open for all. We’ll get a four-year-old up to a 74-year-old racing. It’s meant to be inclusive, and to give a way to be outside exercising with the whole family.”

The race also brings the added benefit of cycling awareness in the community. A portion of proceeds from the race will go back to the host community. The Cowichan Trail Stewardship Society Ladysmith Chapter will receive some of the proceeds and put it back into developing the Ladysmith trail network.

RELATED: New Cowichan Trail Stewardship Society chapter plans to build up Ladysmith trails

“It’s a beautiful loop. We’re promoting cycling and activity, and because of that it’s going back into more activity in Ladysmith,” Pollock said.

Pollock complimented the partnership with the Town of Ladysmith and Parks and Recreation for their work in preparing the course. She also thanked all the event volunteers for their efforts.

“It’s been a real big collaboration with all parties. That’s what Ladysmith does really well,” Pollock said.

Online registration closes Saturday, October 26 at 6:00 pm. Same day registration is allowed, however the registration fee will be higher. The event kicks off at 10:00 am on Sunday, and the final race of the day begins at 2:20 pm.