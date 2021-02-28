Cross your fingers: Langley Thunder are hoping to open a new WLA season in June

Langley Thunder action will return to the Langley Events Centre in June, in what will be the first game of a scaled-back 2021 season for the Western Lacrosse Association (WLA).
There’s a big if, however.
For it to happen, the league will have to have permission from the Provincial Health Authority, which will depend on how the battle against COVID-19 is going.
If all works out, plans call for a 12-game schedule, down from the traditional 18 games, with each team completing a home-and-home set against the rest of the league.
The Thunder game against Coquitlam is scheduled for June 23 at 7:30 p.m. at Langley Events Centre.
All six Thunder home games will all be played on Wednesday nights.
READ ALSO: Rolling the dice: how Langley Thunder took a risk that netted two key players
Here is the full Thunder schedule: (home games in italics)
Date – Time – Opponent – Venue
June 23, 7:30 p.m. Coquitlam Langley Events Centre
June 30, 7:30 p.m. Maple Ridge Langley Events Centre
July 3, 7:00 p.m. Coquitlam Poirier Sports Complex
July 7 ,7:00 p.m. Nanaimo Langley Events Centre
July 9, 7:30 p.m. Burnaby Bill Copeland Arena
July 14, 7:30 p.m. New Westminster Langley Events Centre
July 16, 7:00 p.m. Victoria The Q Centre
July 21, 7:00 p.m. Victoria Langley Events Centre
July 22, 7:30 p.m. New Westminster Queen’s Park Arena
July 27, 7:00 p.m. Maple Ridge Cam Neely Arena
Have a story tip? Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
July 28, 7:30 p.m. Burnaby Langley Events Centre
July 31, 7:00 p.m. Nanaimo Nanaimo Ice Centre
READ ALSO: New addition to BCJALL Langley Thunder has the genetics to excel at lacrosse, coach says
Have a story tip? Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.