Cross-country camp draws skiers to North Okanagan

Participants in Cross-Country Skiing B.C.’s Teck Regional Snow Camp at SilverStar Mountain Resort and the Sovereign Lake Nordic Centre enjoyed great accommodations and conditions. (Photo submitted)

Good conditions, good accommodations, good weekend.

Cross-Country Skiing B.C.’s Teck Regional Snow Camp #1 ran Nov. 15-17 at SilverStar Mountain Resort and the Sovereign Lake Nordic Centre. It was the 12th season for coach Adam Elliot to lead the camp.

“Just like the last few years we have held two different Teck Regional Snow Camps at SilverStar,” said Elliot. “This one focused on the Train to Train age skiers; 12 to 16 years old. The second camp will focus on 8 to 12-year-old skiers.”

The coaches and athletes stayed at the Vance Creek Chilcoot Lodge at the resort.

“Staying there was quite a good experience, everyone was close by and this helped provide a wonderful team atmosphere,” said Elliot. “The hot tub was also an added bonus.”

In addition to a significant amount of technique time on snow, recently retired post-secondary ski racers Jenna Sim and Alex McDonald did classroom presentations on time management, fatigue, performance mental preparation, efficiency and effort management for the skiers.

All of the skiing took place at Sovereign Lake Nordic.

“Sovereign had done weeks of preparation to provide a very high quality of grooming on a near endless trail system which is unmatched anywhere in Western Canada this early in the season,” said Elliot. “The snow kept falling all weekend. When given the option of a new simplified sprint course for our Sunday Funday Competition or packing down the fresh snow the athletes voted unanimously to re-pack the original course themselves.

“A modified king’s court competition where everyone got to compete all rounds on a super fun sprint course was the result. The conditions gave a great opportunity for technique development, race simulations and fun.”

The camp would not have been possible without the assistance of a great group of coaches, parent helpers and volunteers. Organizers gave a big shout out Teck Resources Limited for supporting all of the organization’s regional camps.

