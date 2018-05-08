Cross country bike race to take place May 12

The Arrowsmith Cycling Club is hosting the final cross country race of the 2018 Island Cup Series at Hammerfest near the Englishman River Falls Provincial Park on May 12.
The race course designer for this race is mixing it up, maybe not in the typical cross-country definition, according to the organizers, but with a fun and challenging track, nonetheless.
Sign-in will take place between 10 and 11:30 a.m. May 12, at the Englishman River Falls Provincial Park. The race starts at noon. Entry is $30 for adults and $15 for racers under 19 years old. In addition, racers must have a UCI or Cycling BC license. A one-day license can be purchased at the event for $10, or $5 for U16 riders.
One-day license forms can be found online at cyclingbc.net/wp-content/uploads/2014/11/One-Day-Licence-Form-1.pdf.
Organizers recommend riders print a form, fill it out and bring it to the race with cash to help speed up the sign-in process on race day.
Event registration is available only online, at www.webscorer.com/register?raceid=128678.
Registration closes Thursday, May 10, at 9 p.m.
