Cross country bike race to take place May 12

The final cross country race of the 2018 Island Cup Series is going to be held at Hammerfest near the Englishman River Falls Provincial Park on May 12. — ACC photo

The Arrowsmith Cycling Club is hosting the final cross country race of the 2018 Island Cup Series at Hammerfest near the Englishman River Falls Provincial Park on May 12.

The race course designer for this race is mixing it up, maybe not in the typical cross-country definition, according to the organizers, but with a fun and challenging track, nonetheless.

The standard course is 10-km long. Beginners will ride one loop and the Intermediates will ride two loops. Experts will start on the standard course but then veer off onto a section that involves more climbing and descending on this single-loop circuit.

The race will start in the Englishman River Falls Park and follow park trails before starting the inevitable climb. All riders will follow the same course until the top of the Temple Dogs trail. At this point, the Expert riders will turn right and continue the climb while Beginner and Intermediate riders will turn left to start the descent.

The full expert loop will also be about 20km, with plenty of ascents and descents that will eventually lead riders down to the finish near the Englishman River. For the Expert riders there will be an extra water station along the way.

There is also a special course designed for 12-under youth riders that will be 5km long and free for all U12 riders.

Sign-in will take place between 10 and 11:30 a.m. May 12, at the Englishman River Falls Provincial Park. The race starts at noon. Entry is $30 for adults and $15 for racers under 19 years old. In addition, racers must have a UCI or Cycling BC license. A one-day license can be purchased at the event for $10, or $5 for U16 riders.

One-day license forms can be found online at cyclingbc.net/wp-content/uploads/2014/11/One-Day-Licence-Form-1.pdf.

Organizers recommend riders print a form, fill it out and bring it to the race with cash to help speed up the sign-in process on race day.

Event registration is available only online, at www.webscorer.com/register?raceid=128678.

Registration closes Thursday, May 10, at 9 p.m.

— NEWS Staff