Cricket Tournament eyes Abbotsford debut in 2022

Teams from Surrey and Langley squared off in the Cricket Tournament final, which took place in Chilliwack on Sept. 12. The event is planning to debut in Abbotsford in 2022. (Submitted)

Organizers of the inaugural Cricket Tournament, which occurred in Chilliwack on Sept. 11 and 12, stated their debut event was a success and they want to bring the weekend to Abbotsford.

Teams traveled from Surrey, Langley and Abbotsford to compete and the final match saw the Surrey Stallions defeat the Langley Titans. A total of 10 teams competed in the event.

Teams earned prize money for advancing to the finals, but both squads decided to donate their winning proceeds back to the Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation.

Amandeep Dhindsa, an Abbotsford resident and member of the Abby Lions cricket team, stated that he believes the sport would be a hit in Abbotsford.

“The Abby Lions represented Abbotsford in the Champions Cricket Open 2021 in Edmonton, which had a prize pool of $50,000.00, in which we were first semi-finalists out of 16 teams that participated” he said. “We would like to host a tournament of this magnitude in our hometown of Abbotsford next summer. We have amazing young talent in Abbotsford who have potential to represent our city on the Canadian National team someday.”

The FVHCF thanked all the teams and spectators for the weekend and said they are looking forward to the tournament’s return next year.

Freight-X Transport, Front Foot Wealth Management Inc. Manulife Securities and Punjabi Patrika were sponsors of the event and organizers thanked all the teams for making the trip to Chilliwack.

