Creston Wave place second at home meet

Submitted by Creston Wave

The Creston Wave competed at their first home swim meet on June 22-23.

The Wave had 37 swimmers competing, the best turnout in recent years, and finished second overall in team points. The Wave also had nine swimmers earn individual medals.

Lucas Freisen and Evan Curran competed in the first meet in the 6 and under category. Both swam four great 25m races.

Lauren Short, Danae Damery, and Aleena Ziefflie competed in Div. 1 girls. The girls had a very strong showing, with each of them earning multiple best times and placing in the top three in several races. Ziefflie ultimately earned the gold medal for her category.

The Wave had five Div. 1 boys competing. Anden Webb and Eric Coleman both swam great races all weekend. Webb’s best was the 50m freestyle, while Coleman swam very well in the 50m backstroke. Kaine Gauthier and Logan Merkley both earned multiple best times and consistently placed in the top 10 in their races. Eastin Severtson also swam in Div. 1, and placed top two in all of his races to earn silver for their category.

In Div. 2 girls, the Wave had four swimmers. Teghan Merkley, Brooke Beebe, Racquel Brown, and Skylah Shiffke all had great individual races and earned several best times. Each girl also competed on a relay team that placed in the top three.

Alex Hopkins and Oliver Valdal also competed in div. 2 and consistently finished in the top 3 in their races as well were both members of the winning division 3 boys Freestyle relay. Alex Hopkins best race was the 50m Freestyle which he won. Oliver Valdal had an impressive 100m freestyle and also took home the silver medal for his division.

Chloe Davidson, Maria Maddess, and Alexandra Brown were competing in Div. 3. Davidson and Maddess were competing in their first meet ever and both had great races and placed well. Brown had several best times, most notably she took off seven seconds in her 100m freestyle.

Jackson Sheck, Carter Friesen, Xander Webb, and Callum Ziefflie all competed in Div. 3 as well. Sheck had many impressive races and placed in the top eight multiple times. Friesen and Webb both swam great times; Webb’s best race was the 100m IM and for Friesen, it was the 50m backstroke. Ziefflie placed in the top 3 in every race, which earned him the silver medal for the category.

The Wave had five girls competing in Div. 4 girls. It was the first time Nadine Persad, Daedra Damery, and Natasha Hopkins competed in this division and swam the longer races. They all swam great individual races and Hopkins finished within the top five several times. Annalise Morris and Kiffy Thompson also competed. Morris placed well in all races, her best race 100 backstroke where she dropped 2 seconds. Thompson had a great 50m freestyle and broke the 40 seconds for the first time.

Connar Schofer and Alex Vlachos represented the Wave in Div. 4 boys. Schofer swam a great 50m freestyle in 39.16, also breaking 40 seconds for the first time, and Vlachos swam his 100m breaststroke in an impressive 2:31.84.

The Wave had three Div. 5 swimmers. For the girls, Maryn Wiens and Sydney Sheck competed and swam several best times. This was highlighted by Wiens’ 200m IM which she swam in 3:04.95 and by Sheck’s 50m butterfly which she swam in 46.71. Jake Wiens placed well and was right on his best time in all races which earned him the silver medal for the div. 5 boys. Jeffrey Roelofse and Spencer Kilmartin competed in Div. 6 and Div. 7 boys, respectively.

Both consistently placed in the top three in all of their races and swam many best times. Roelofse won the bronze medal for his division while Kilmartin won silver in his.

Wave coaches, Katelyn Wiens and Emily Simpson, also competed and took home the gold medal for their respective divisions.

