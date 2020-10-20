Cranbrook’s Casey Hanemayer becomes Canada’s highest-rated disc golfer

Cranbrook's Casey Hanemayer has become Canada's highest ranked disc golfer, after the Professional Disc Golf Association's (PDGA) rating update saw him jump up 17 points to a rating of 1022.

A player’s rating refers to the number that shows how close your average round scores are compared to the course rating while playing in competition, according to the Professional Disc Golf Association (PDGA).

Hitting the 1000 rated mark was Hanemayer’s goal for the year. He said that after surpassing 1000 earlier this summer, he had fewer things to think about in his tournament rounds and was focused solely on his play.

“Having jumped to 1022 was a welcomed surprise and has gone to show how my game has progressed,” he said.

He added that he didn’t even realize his rating had spiked so high, until people started sending him messages before he’d had a chance to take a look.

“Seeing my name at the top in Canada was awesome, this will be a great starting point for me going into next season,” Hanemayer said.

Hanemayer achieved this monumental jump in rating with his stellar play throughout the 2020 season, winning four out of the six events he competed in and placing second in the other two. Of these, the highlights include winning both the Ontario and Alberta provincial championships.

“The last few events my play has been consistent, that is what I have been searching for,” he explained. “Playing my game, up to my standards, and to my abilities. I was throwing the discs without many mistakes and my putting has been good, which takes a lot of pressure off the mental game so I can focus in on each shot.”

He added that in addition to his solid putting throughout the year, his mental game has gotten a lot stronger, and he doesn’t let any mistakes he makes on the course get to him.

Over the off season throughout the East Kootenay’s wintery months, Hanemayer said he intends to keep practicing his putting to keep it sharp and will keep in mid-season shape through exercise and stretching to maintain his range of motion.

Looking ahead to next year, Hanemayer said his goal is to win another A-tier event, but this time he wants to win one in the United States.

