Cranbrook Tritons swimmers medal at Regional ‘A’ Championships

The swim club competed in Salmon Arm and brought back multiple golds, silver and bronze medals

The Cranbrook Tritons Swim Club had a successful time at the third annual Winter Regional ‘A’ Championships.

The tournament was held in Salmon Arm, from March 1-3 where six swimmers from the club participated. They were also joined by two swimmers from the Columbia Valley Otters Swim Club and two swimmers with the Elk Valley Dolphins Swim Club.

At the meet, the top three placing received medals, while the top 12 placings gained points for their respective clubs.

There were more than 180 swimmers who attended the meet. The Tritons club had swimmers who earned six gold, eight silver and three bronze medals for a total of 17 medals.

Sophia Claude placed second in 200m Freestyle and 200m breaststroke; third in 50m butterfly; fourth in the 50m breaststroke and 100m butterfly; fifth in the 100m freestyle; and sixth in the 50m backstroke.

Raife Dunwell placed fifth in the 100m backstroke, 200m backstroke and 100m medley and sixth in the 50m backstroke; and the 100m backstroke.

Angelique Lelande had a couple of gold medals herself where she placed first in the 100m freestyle and 50m backstroke; second in the 50m butterfly; fourth in the 200m freestyle; and fifth in the 200m backstroke and 200m breaststroke.

Shelby Lehmann racked up the points as well. She placed second in the 50m backstroke and 100m medley; third in the 400m freestyle and 200m backstroke; fourth in the 100m freestyle, 200m freestyle and 100m backstroke; and fifth in the 200m medley and 50m freestyle.

Trapper Pillet had an amazing weekend earning four first-place finishes in the 50m freestyle, 100m freestyle, 200m breaststroke and the 100m medley; second in 200m freestyle, 100m breaststroke and 200m medley; and fourth in the 50m butterfly.

Lilli Teneese also earned points for the Tritons club in the 50m backstroke

RELATED: Tritons make big strides at SnowFest

Many of the members of the swim club had personal best times.

Next up for the swimmers is the 2019 Winter Provincial Championships in Kamloops. There will be nearly 500 swimmers from the province who will compete in the meet.

jessica.dempsey@cranbrooktownsman.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter