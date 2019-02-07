Cranbrook mixed doubles curling team qualify for provincials

For the fourth time, Cranbrook will be represented at the 2019 BC Mixed Doubles Curling Championships.

Trevor Qually and Tracey Amy will head to Abbottsford Feb. 26 to March 3 in hopes of moving on to nationals, which are in Fredericton, New Brunswick.

“We are pretty excited, it’s our fourth opportunity to get there and we are looking forward to it,” said Amy.

Going to provincials, the pair is looking to work on their communication while on the ice and their pace of the game.

“At provincials, you will have a timer and are under 22 minutes — it goes quick, so mostly just strategy and communication,” said Qually.

As the days are going by, they are confident going into provincials as they have played against the top competition before.

“Last year was a really good test for us. We lost against the team that qualified and went to nationals. The second place team, we also lost to them and we had really good games with them. So, we really think this year we have a really good chance to get to the playoffs and see where we will be,” said Amy.

The team has been playing together in mixed doubles for four years but has been playing in mixed curling for 20 years.

Their experience playing together is going to be an asset they bring to provincials.

“We have experienced it four years and we know what to do and what not to do — I think that’s a strength,” said Qually.

While they haven’t made it to nationals in the past it has been a goal they set for this season.

“We would really like qualify and get to Nationals. Last year it was two games away and we had a chance to get into a playoff but missed that. So, this year it is our goal to get to the playoff round and maybe get to the nationals,” said Amy.

The two decided to put together a mixed doubles team when they found out the game was going to be an Olympic sport. Mixed-Doubles made its Olympic debut at the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Winter Games.

“It’s when we said ‘hey maybe we should try this game.’ So we gave it a whirl and since then we have been doing it,” explained Amy.

Having had success in mixed-doubles there is a lot the pair like about the sport including the length of the game, which is shorter than traditional curling.

“The strategy is a lot similar to curling, but it’s just more offence not a lot of defence, and it’s just fun to do,” said Qually.

Together as a team Qually and Amy try to practice once a week, however, they both curl in other leagues separately and are on the ice two to three days a week.

The pair said they were proud to represent the Kootenays at provincials and look forward to the possibility of representing for the province.

“We are pretty proud to do it. We are excited and have been working hard at this,” said Amy.

The team wanted to thank the Cranbrook Curling Club and members for the support they have been given, as well as their sponsor Denham Ford.

