Cranbrook Hornets are East Kootenay League Bantam “A” Champions

The Cranbrook Bantam Hornets were named the East Kootenay League 2018/2019 Bantam “A” Champions after taking first place at their banner tournament in Kimberley.

The Hornets faced off against teams from Kimberley, Whitefish, Invermere, Creston and Fernie.

They were undefeated heading into the final game and a 5-3 victory over Creston.

The Hornets, who are made up of players from Cranbrook and Kimberley, are now turning their attention to the provincial stage as they gear up for the BC Hockey League Bantam Tier 3 Provincials in Port Hardy starting March 17-20.

They will faceoff against Whistler in their first game on Sunday afternoon, Dawson Creek on March 18 and Kelowna on March 19 as they look to qualify for the gold medal game, which will be held on March 20.

