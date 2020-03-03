Cranbrook Bucks to host summer hockey school

Learn from the coaches and players of the Cranbrook Bucks in a week-long hockey camp.

Week-long hockey camps will be held at Western Financial Place from August 24 to 28, 2020. Local athletes will get the opportunity to learn from players and coaches. Trevor Crawley photo.

The Cranbrook Bucks have announced that they will be hosting a week-long hockey school this August, giving local athletes the opportunity to learn from players and coaches.

Cranbrook Bucks majority owner Nathan Lieuwen explained that the goal of the hockey school is to make sure that there is an opportunity for quality training in town.

Depending on the age group and level of skill, Lieuwen says participants will learn power skating, edge work, puck handling, shooting and more.

“We’ll also be working with goal tenders on their specific needs,” Lieuwen said.

The Bucks hockey school will run from August 24 to 28, 2020 at Western Financial Place. Different camps are available for ages 8 to 10, 11 to 12, and 13 to 17. There is also a learn to skate camp for ages 5 to 9, and an elite prep camp for ages 15 and up. Elite athletes must play in AA, AAA, CSSHL or Junior leagues.

The learn to skate and elite programs are one-hour camps all week long, while the other programs are full-day camps. One dryland session is included, along with an optional hot lunch program.

There will be a 24 person cap on group sizes, ensuring that every player gets individual feedback.

“It’s really important for us to be a part of the community, but also the hockey community,” Lieuwen said. “We want to give our local hockey players every opportunity to be the best that they can be and to have access to mentorship from our players and coaches.”

To learn more or to sign up, visit www.cranbrookbucks.ca and click on the ‘hockey school’ tab.

