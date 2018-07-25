Cranbrook battles Missoula but fall short in double-header

Cranbrook Sr Bandits fall to Mavericks despite getting more hits in Game 1; Late score costs Bandits Game 2

Robert Nickell was on the pitcher’s mound for Cranbrook in Game 1 of Saturday’s double-header: The Bandits vs. the Missoula Mavericks. Barry Coulter photo

The Cranbrook Senior Bandits out-hit Missoula Mavericks 9 to 7 on Saturday, July 21 at Confederation Park in Cranbrook, but it wasn’t enough in a 5-4 loss on Saturday .

The Bandits fired up the offense in the first inning, when Greg Rebagliati singled on a 3-2 count, scoring one run.But the Mavericks pulled away for good with four runs in the fourth inning.

In the fourth Tanner McChongh tripled on a 3-2 count, scoring one run, Dayton Bay grounded out, scoring one run, and Drew Stensrud singled on a 2-1 count, scoring two runs.

Brent Deminck was on the mound for Missoula. He allowed seven hits and three runs over three and a third innings, striking out four. Robert Nickell was on the pitcher’s mound for Cranbrook, allowing six hits and five runs over three and two-thirds innings, striking out two.

Quinn Grist threw three and a third innings in relief.

The Bandits racked up nine hits, with Parker Thomson and Ryley Ducharme multiples. Thomson went 3-for-4 at the plate to lead the home team in hits.

Deminck led Missoula Mavericks with two hits in four at bats.

In Game 2 later Saturday afternoon, the Bandits stayed in it until the end, but Missoula pulled away late in a 10-1 victory The game was tied at one with the Mavericks batting in the top of the fifth when Cayden Jordan singled on a 3-2 count, scoring one run. Cranbrook then struggled to contain the Mavericks’ offense, giving up ten runs.

Missoula Mavericks started the offense in the second inning, scoring one off an error. Cranbrook Senior Bandits evened things up at one in the bottom of the third inning, with Hayden Mastel grounding out an RBI.

But Missoula scored five runs in the seventh inning, thanks to sacrifice flies by Andrew Claussen and Brent Deminck and a double by Drew Stenstrud.

Zach Hangas one run on four hits over seven innings, striking out two, for Missoula. Dan Mercandelli was on the mound for the Bandits. He lasted six innings, allowing eight hits and seven runs while striking out four.

Parker Thomson and Quinn Grist entered the game as relief, throwing two-thirds of an inning and one-third of an inning respectively.

Brandon Thorn, Thomson, Carson Meggison, and Grist each managed one hit to lead Cranbrook.

Jordan went 2-for-4 at the plate to lead Missoula Mavericks in hits.

Coming up next is the District Championships in Hamilton, Montana, which start today, Thursday, July 26.