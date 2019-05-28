Cranbrook Bandits split weekend games

The junior and senior squads went .500 in their weekend matchups

Both the junior and the senior Cranbrook Bandits went .500 on the weekend.

The junior squad played at home as they hosted the Bitterroot Bucs losing 10-0 on May 24 and then winning 10-4 on May 25.

Next up was the Calgary Redbirds who defeated the bandits 7-1. But, the team was able to take a commanding 12-5 win on May 26 against the Libby Loggers.

The juniors are now 6-6 on the season and will hit the road on June 8 to face the Libby Loggers again.

The senior Bandits also split their weekend, while on the road. On May 25 they played a doubleheader against the Libby Loggers, losing the first game 4-6, but rebounding 8-2 for the final game.

On May 26 the team was in Trail for a doubleheader against the Trail Orioles Senior Men’s team. They won in an offensive battle 13-12 but lost 4-1 in their final game.

The senior squad is now 8-3 on the season. On June 2 they will host a game against some of the program’s alumni, with first pitch set for 1 p.m.