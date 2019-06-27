Cranbrook Bandits return from Montana tournaments

The Cranbrook Bandits were in Montana this past weekend where both the senior and junior teams took part in tournaments.
The senior Bandits went 2-2 in the Big Bucks Baseball Tournament hosted in Libby, Montana.
On the first day of play, the Bandits defence was strong facing off against Sandpoint winning 10-0. On June 22 they had a doubleheader, which they split.
First losing to the Bitterroot Bucs 5-1 and then rebounding to for a 10-1 win against Strathmore.
On their last day of play, the senior bandits went on to lose 14-1 against the Moscow Blue Devils.
The Bandits will continue on the road for a doubleheader against the Bitterroot Bucs on June 19 and then they will face-off against the Missoula Mavericks for another doubleheader on June 30.
They will be back home on July 7 and 8.
The junior Bandits were down in Florence, Montana for their tournament where they had a 3-2 record.
The Bandits won their first two games of play on June 21 posting a 14-6 win against the Libby Loggers and the 12-9 win against the Bitterroot Bucs.
In an offence match off the Bands lost 17-12 on June 22 against the Glacier Twins, but were able to rebound the next day in a close game to the Bitterroot Bucs winning 5-4. However, their bats couldn’t get going in their last game of the tournament and they lost 9-0 against the Missoula Mavericks.
The junior Bandits will be at home on June 30 as they host the Mission Valley Mariners for a doubleheader. First pitch is scheduled for 2 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. at Confederation Park.
