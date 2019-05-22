Cranbrook Bandits resilient in weekend games

The junior Bandits went 2-2 at home, while the senior Bandits went 3-1 in Kalispell

The Cranbrook Bandits squads had a good all-around weekend of play.

The junior team was at home to take on the Bitterroot Red Sox for two double-headers on May 18 and 19.

It was a slow start for the Bandits who lost their first two games against the Red Sox on Saturday 15-8 and 21-2. But, the team was able to rebound quickly for their Sunday games and won 13-3 and 3-2. It was a defensive stalemate in the final game as defence and pitching were strong for both teams.

The team is now 4-4 on the season.

The junior Bandits will look to host the Bitterroot Bucs on May 24, game starting a 5:30 p.m.

The senior Bandits had their bats going in Kalispell for the Canadian Days Tournament from May 17-19.

Starting the weekend off against Shadle Park, the Bandits won 7-2 and then 9-3 against Kalispell. Then rolled through the Olds Spitfires 11-0. Their only loss of the tournament came in their final game against the Mission Valley A losing 17-9.

The senior squad is now 6-1 on the season and will head to Libby, Montana for a double-header on May 25.

jessica.dempsey@cranbrooktownsman.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter