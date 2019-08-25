Cramer, WolfPack, set for Canada West soccer season opener

Williams Lake's Scott Cramer has been chipping in on the preseason scoresheet

Williams Lake’s Scott Cramer has been chipping in on the preseason scoresheet for the Thompson Rivers University WolfPack men’s soccer team.

The third-year midfielder most recently found the twine in the ‘Pack’s final Canada West preseason contest versus the College of the Sequoias Giants — a California Junior College squad — in a 7-0 blanking Saturday, Aug. 24.

“[It was a] good way to finish a very successful trip from both a playing and team bonding standpoint,” said WolfPack head coach John Antulov. “It was a tight game at the beginning. We were a little tentative. We were still able to score a couple of goals. At the end, our fitness and our speed took over. No serious injures.

“Guys are ready to go and we have a week to prepare for the season opener. Looking forward to coming home and getting ready for the season.”

Cramer committed to the WolfPack in March of 2017 after having been on coach Antulov’s radar for two years while playing for the Thompson Okanagan Football Club.

Cramer was a member of Team BC in 2015 and was a member of the European Football School’s EUro Tour team in 2014.

In his player bio, he said he loves soccer because of its freedom and its allowance for creativity.

With the win, the WolfPack finish their exhibition campaign with a record of five wins and a tie.

The WolfPack and Cramer are set to open up their 2019 Canada West regular season on the Warner Rentals Field at Hillside Stadium in Kamloops on Saturday, Aug. 31.

Their opposition will be the No. 1 ranked team in the Canada West men’s soccer coaches preseason poll: the University of British Columbia Thunderbirds.

The University of Victoria Vikes will be in the Tournament Capital on Sunday, Sept. 1.

Both those matches kick off at 1 p.m. and will be shown on a pay-per-view basis on Canada West TV.

