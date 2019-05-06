CR Gymnasts bring home hardware from Provincials

Campbell River's Tyza Skuse performs a Wolf Leap in front of the judges at the recent Provincial Championships, where she took fourth in the JO 8 (2004-2005) All Around. Photo contributed

The Provincial Championships for artistic gymnastics were held in Coquitlam last month and Campbell River athletes did extremely well, coming home with over 20 medals from 10 different athletes.

Shea Bridgen won the Provincial title with a beautiful floor routine in the JO 7 division. For the boys, Owen Harbo became the All Around Provincial Champion in the Provincial Level 3 Under-13 division with a great performance on all apparatus. Nathan Kerluck became Provincial Champion on the parallel bars while Carson Ogg won the High bar title in the Provincial 5 division. Brooklyn Batch, Tyza Skuse, Ava Lee, Ayla Wheatley, Shyanne Johnson and Ava Levins also came home with medals.

The following are the full results from our local athletes:

JO 10 (2000-2003)

Janika Scriba won the 9th place ribbon on bars, took home 10th place on both vault and floor, finished 13th on beam to come home in 11th place in the All Around.

JO 9 (2001-2005)

Brooklyn Batch won the Silver medal on bars, captured the Bronze medal on vault, finished 7th on floor and 12th on beam to come home in 5th place in the All Around.

Ksenia Stansell placed 12th on floor, took 14th place on the vault, finished 17th on beam and 18th on bars to come home in 14th place in the All Around.

JO 9 (2006-2007)

Jordan Loock won the 6th place ribbon on bars, received 12th place on both beam and floor, finished 13th on vault to come home in 10 place in the All Around.

JO 8 (2004-2005)

Tyza Skuse captured the Silver medal on beam, won the 4th place ribbon on bars, finished 8th on both vault and floor to come home in 4th place in the All Around.

JO 7 (2004-2005)

Shea Bridgen became the Provincial Champion on floor, captured the Bronze medal on beam, took the 5th place ribbon on vault, finished 10th on bars to come home with the Silver medal in the All Around.

Isabella Michael received 17th place on the vault, took 18th place on both bars and floor, finished 20th on beam to come home in 20th place in the All Around.

JO 7 (2005-2006)

Jadea Wilson won the 8th place ribbon on vault, placed 10th on floor, finished 13th on beam and 16th on bars to come home in 14th place in the All Around.

JO 6 (2005-2006)

Ava Lee captured the Silver medal on vault, won the 4th place ribbon on beam, finished 5th on bars and 17th on floor to come home in 5th place in the All Around.

JO 6 (2007-2008)

Ayla Wheatley captured the Bronze medal on floor, won the 4th place ribbon on beam, finished 16th on vault and 19th on bars to come home in 15th place in the All Around.

Miley Konrad won the 6th place ribbon on floor, took 14th place on bars, finished 20th on both vault and beam to come home in 20th place in the All Around.

JO 6 (2008)

Rayne Loock won the 4th place ribbon on bars, placed 10th on vault, finished 11th on beam and 15th on floor to come home in 10th place in the All Around.

Isabelle Alsager placed 16th on vault, took the 17th spot on floor, finished 18th on beam and 20th on bars to come home in 19th place in the All Around.

JO 6 (2009-2011)

Rihanna Dill won the 9th place ribbon on floor, took 4th place on beam, finished 18th on bars and 19th on vault to come home in 18th place in the All Around.

JO 5 (2005-2007)

Shyanne Johnson captured the Silver medal on bars, won the 7th place ribbon on floor, finished 12th on beam and 16th on vault to come home in 8th place in the All Around.

JO 4 2007

Thea Gavel captured 9th place on vault, beam and floor, took 17th on the bars to come home in 11th place in the All Around.

Ava Levins won the Silver medal on the beam, captured the 4th place ribbon on the vault, finished 17th on floor and 19th on the bars to come home in 15th place in the All Around.

JO 3 (2010A)

Kaylie Lofstrom won 11th on vault and bars, placed 13th on beam and captured 15 on floor, bringing home 14th in the All Around.

Chloe Stewart captured 12th place on vault, placed 13th on floor, finished 14th on beam and 16th on bars to come home in 16th place in the All Around.

JO 3 (2010 B)

Grace Fraser won the 8th place ribbon on bars, took home 13th on the vault, finished 19th on both beam and floor to come home in 16th place in the All Around.

Paityn Giesbrecht captured the 10th place on vault, placed 15th on bars, finished 16th on floor and 20th on beam to come home in 19th place in the All Around.

JO 3 (2010-11)

Scarlett Walker won the 6th place ribbon on vault, placed 12th on both bars and floor, finished 15th on beam to come home in 13th place in the All Around.

Haylee Toohey placed 16th on vault, took 17th on the floor, finished 19th on both bars and beam to come home in 18th place in the All Around.

JO 3 (2009-2010)

Sophie Pallan won the 7th place ribbon on bars, took 9th place on floor, finished 11th on both vault and beam to come home in 10th place in the All Around.

Ariana Mullett won the 8th place ribbon on vault, placed 15th on both bars and beam, finished 18th on floor to come home in 18th place in the All Around.

JO 3 (2009)

Anna Harris won the 5th place ribbon on vault, captured the 8th place ribbon on bars, finished 12th on beam and 17th on floor to come home in 9th place in the All Around.

Provincial 5 men

Carson Ogg became the Provincial Champion on High bar, won the Bronze medal on pommel horse, took the 5th place ribbon on floor, received 6th place on vault, finished 7th on parallel bars and 8th on the rings to come home in 4th place in the All Around.

Provincial 4 (13 and older)

Nathan Kerluck became the Provincial Champion on parallel bars, captured the Silver medals on pommel horse and high bar, won the Bronze medals on floor and rings, took the 4th place ribbon on vault to come home with the Silver medal in the All Around.

Provincial Level 3 (under 13)

Owen Harbo won the Silver medals on pommel horse, rings and vault, brought home the 5th place ribbon on parallel bars, took home the 6th place ribbons on floor and high bar to come home as the All Around Provincial Champion!!

Liam Barber took home the 7th place ribbon on pommel horse, took the 8th place ribbon on rings, brought home 10th place on vault, finished 12th on both floor and high bar, placed 18th on parallel bars to come home in 12th All Around.

River Wangler placed 21st on floor, rings and vault, brought home 23rd on parallel bars, finished 26th on pommel horse and 28th on high bar to come home in 28th place in the All Around.

Level 1 boys (Level 1 boys compete for a Gold, Silver or Bronze status, rather than placement.)

Benjamin Pechter received a Silver status on floor, pommel horse, rings, vault, parallel bars and high bar receiving a Silver status in the All Around.

Callaghan Konyha received a Silver status on the floor, rings, vault, parallel bars and high bar, took a Bronze status on the pommel horse to come home with a Silver status in the All Around.

Noah Kerluck received a Silver status on the floor, rings and vault, received a Bronze status on pommel horse parallel bars and high bar to come home with a Silver status in the All Around.