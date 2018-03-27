Noah Wood-Jolivet (left) and Jared Frew celebrate a run scored against the PBA Dawgs Saturday afternoon at Elks Stadium.-Image: Douglas Farrow/Contributor

Coyotes split with Dawgs to open season

Okanagan College goes 2-2 against defending champs, heads to Nanaimo this weekend for CCBC action

  • Mar. 27, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  • Sports

The Okanagan College Coyotes held their own against the seven-time defending league champs on opening weekend of the Canadian College Baseball Conference.

At Elks Stadium, the hometown Coyotes split four games with the Prairie Academy Baseball Dawgs.

On Saturday, Geoff White’s club opened up with a 6-5 win over the Dawgs. Noah Wood-Joliet’s walk-off single in the seventh inning, scoring Jared Dulaba was the difference. Wood-Joliet led the OC offense with two hits and two RBIs, while Dulaba chipped in with three hits. Trevor Brigden picked up the win in relief.

In Game 2, Brandon Graham’s two-run double in the ninth inning sent the Coyotes to an 8-7 win over PBA. Jake Fischer had two hits, including a solo home run. Justin Lanigan earned the win with two innings of work in relief.

On Sunday, PBA turned the tables with a pair of a 4-1 wins over the Coyotes, to earn the split. In the first game, OC managed just three hits off Dawgs pitching.

In the series finale, Dylan Faulkner held the hot bat for the Coyotes with four of his team’s six hits.

The Coyotes (2-2) will head to Nanaimo this coming weekend for four games against the VIU Mariners (0-0).

