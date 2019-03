Carolyn Gudmundseth paces Cowshore with three tries

Carolyn Gudmundseth slips away from a Nanaimo tackler to score one of her three tries last Saturday. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)

The Cowshore women’s rugby team lost a close one to their Island rivals from Nanaimo last Saturday, falling 33-27 on a late try by the Hornets.

Cowichan’s Carolyn Gudmundseth scored three tries, Westshore’s Drew Matthews and Addy Gawden had one each, and Tanja Jones slotted one conversion.

The win moved Nanaimo past Cowshore into fourth place in the BC Rugby women’s Div. 1 table.

Cowshore will host Simon Fraser University at Westshore’s pitch this Saturday at 11:15 a.m.