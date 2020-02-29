Cowshore dismantles United at Piggy Park

Megan Lee slides in for one of Cowshore’s 13 tries last Saturday. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)

Nine different players scored tries for Cowshore last Saturday as the combined Cowichan/Westshore women’s First Division rugby team trounced visiting United 67-0.

“This win really reflected the combined efforts of the entire team and the focus and intention we have been putting into practices,” head coach Marlene Donaldson commented. “We had success implementing some new attacking strategies and this helped put points on the board.”

Carolyn Gudmundseth led the way with three tries, and Dani Robb and Jenna Bugden had two apiece. Natasha Edwards scored one and slotted Cowshore’s only conversion, and Miranda Sample, Tyson Beukeboom, Bristine Gibbons, Megan Lee and Hannah Snow also had one each.

The victory was a testament to Cowshore’s commitment to training.

“Thursday evening before the game we had an excellent combined practice session at Westshore RFC with a great turnout from both Cowichan and Westshore players, along with members of the Westhore Premier women’s team,” Donaldson said.

The Cowshore backs also had the opportunity to train with international XV and sevens player Elissa Alarie, who is in Langford to prepare for the Olympics with the Canadian national women’s sevens team.

Cowshore will host Castaway Wanderers at Juan de Fuca this Saturday.

