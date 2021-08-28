Cowichan’s Thomas Vaesen picked in first round of NLL draft

Vaesen goes 14th overall to Buffalo Bandits on Saturday

Thomas Vaesen of the Nanaimo Timbermen takes on a Victoria Shamrocks player during a BCJALL game at the Cowichan Arena in 2019. (Citizen file)

Shawnigan Lake’s Thomas Vaesen, who grew up playing minor lacrosse in the Cowichan Valley, was selected in the first round of the 2021 National Lacrosse League draft on Saturday.

The Buffalo Bandits snapped up Vaesen 14th overall with a pick that previously belonged to the Albany Firewolves.

We’ve selected Thomas Vaesen 14th overall in the 2021 NLL Draft! pic.twitter.com/Sf5OvOqCkr — Buffalo Bandits (@NLLBandits) August 29, 2021

Vaesen has spent the last four years at Montevallo University in Alabama. As team captain in 2021, he scored 48 goals and assisted on 20 more for 68 points in 14 games.

Vaesen’s senior A rights belong to the Langley Thunder, who selected him in the 2021 Western Lacrosse Association draft this past February. He played his junior A lacrosse with the Nanaimo Timbermen, recording 100 points (53 goals and 47 assists) in 21 games during the 2019 season. In 2018, he helped Canada to a gold medal at the World Junior Lacrosse Championships.

