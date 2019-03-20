Cowichan’s Keserich honoured by Sport BC

"Mr. Soccer" in the Cowichan Valley, Bill Keserich has received another major honour recognizing his contributions to the sport.

Cowichan Valley soccer legend Bill Keserich has received the Sport BC President’s Award for soccer. (Citizen file)

Keserich received the President’s Award for BC Soccer at the 53rd annual Sport BC Athlete of the Year awards gala held at the Fairmont Pacific Rim in Vancouver last Wednesday.

President of the Cowichan Valley Soccer Association since the 1980s, Keserich has played, coached and refereed at many levels, and still handles duties from scheduling games to lining fields. He played instrumental roles in helping build the CVSA’s new field house and turf field at the Sherman Road soccer park.

Keserich was one of the original 10 inductees to the North Cowichan/Duncan Sports Wall of Fame in 2008.

BC Soccer president Kjeld Brodsgaard said the Sport BC President’s award is “tailor-made” for people like Keserich.

“Congratulations to Bill Keserich, who adds Sport BC’s 2019 President’s Award-winner to an already impressive list of honours,” Brodsgaard said in a statement from BC Soccer.