Cowichan Valley U18 Silver boys’ team’s historic run ends in semis

The successful season that saw the Cowichan Valley U18 Silver boys win their Lower Island Soccer Association league and cup titles came to an end on March 10 with a 3-1 loss to the Juan de Fuca Gold team in the U18 Gold District Cup semifinals.

Cowichan’s Tye Robinson strips the ball from a JDF player during the teams’ District Cup semifinal on March 10. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)

Tristan Price opened the scoring early on with a tap in from a beautiful cross. After that, the Cowichan boys settled into a battle against a team accustomed to a higher level. The game was tied at halftime.

“[Cowichan] managed to keep pressing but also played very well defensively,” coach Josh Crawford commented. “The JDF Gold club was just to strong to fend off. The boys can be very proud of their performance.

This team was the first U18 boys team from the Cowichan Valley Soccer Association to win the league and LISA Cup titles. A U14 boys team also won both honours in 2014, going undefeated in league play.

Three CVSA teams remain in contention for their District Cups this year: the U15 Gold boys, U15 Silver boys and U15 Silver girls. The District Cup finals will be played in Sooke on April 6 and 7.