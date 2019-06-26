Cowichan Valley Dart League on target as season ends

The Cowichan Valley Darts League handed out plenty of hardware during its year-end banquet and awards night late last month.

The Cowichan Valley Darts League celebrated the end of the 2018-19 season last month. (Submitted)

The banquet was held on May 25 at the Duncan Community Lodge and was attended by about 100 darts enthusiasts from around the valley.

“We gathered to honor the achievements of our members and celebrate the end of another enjoyable darting season,” league president Brian Quinton said.

The banquet and award ceremonies were organized by league secretary Kim Wilkes and statistician Al Parsons, with decorations in a casino theme by Jacci Piechnik. Food was provided by Delicious Designs Catering, and DJ Steve from RMS Productions supplied the music. Many generous donors also contributed to the silent auction.

The winners of the Challenge Cup for 2019 in the A Division were the Elks Rockers (Sean McBride, Jim Anton, Ken Denis, and Dwayne Gibson), and in the B Division the Red Arrows (Brian Quinton, Michele Rowbottom, Bob Gates and Carolee Gates).

The Elks Rockers (McBride, Anton, Denis, Gibson and Paul deBree Jr.) also took first in A Division regular league play, followed by the second-place Malahat Darty Deeds (Gord McNeil, Marie McNeil, Gerry Wicket, Mark Haines, Mike Flynn, Paul deBree Sr. and Rick Eden) and the third-place Chemainus Sharpshooters (Andy Gagnon, Doug Souliere, Phil Fewer, Richard Gravelle, Rob Graham, Ron Thistlewaite, Terry [Spanky] Ferguson and Vern Brown).

The Malahat Backroom Bandits (Tom Craig, Jutta Auchincloss, Angela Auchincloss, Betty Gaudet, Shawn MacLeod and Dustin Royle) won the B Division in league play, followed by the second-place Cobblestone Stoners (Darlene Marriot, Guy Wallace, Jeannie Rovas, Ray Rovas, Linda, Steve), and the third-place Elks Archers (Bill Finch, Wendy Finch, “Cookie”, Dale Johnson, Jamie Hahn, Kevin and Steve Manselle).

Several individual awards were also presented for categories including most improved, perfect throws of 180 during league play, and men’s and ladies’ MVPs in both divisions.