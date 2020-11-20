Cowichan Valley Capitals’ weekend games postponed

The BCHL has announced the cancellation of all weekend games, including the pair of Cowichan Valley Capitals contests against the Powell River Kings.

Capitals won’t be facing off against against anyone this weekend. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)

“Due to the increased restrictions announced by the PHO, the BCHL has cancelled all exhibition games this weekend,” said the league, Thursday, via Twitter. “We are seeking further clarification on how this affects us going forward and will provide an update as soon as possible.”

Due to the increased restrictions announced by the PHO, the BCHL has cancelled all exhibition games this weekend. We are seeking further clarification on how this affects us going forward and will provide an update as soon as possible. Tonight's game will be played as scheduled — BC Hockey League (@GoBCHL) November 20, 2020

The league had no further cancellation or postponement plans as of Friday afternoon.

Cowichan Valley Citizen