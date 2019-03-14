Cowichan Valley athletes help B.C. to Winter Games success

Shawnigan Lake School female prep players Megan Bouveur and Kiara Stecko helped Team BC to the bronze medal in the female hockey tournament at the Canada Winter Games in Red Deer, Alberta last weekend.

Shawnigan Lake School forward Seiya Tanaka-Campbell helped B.C. to a seventh-place finish in the male hockey tournament at the 2019 Canada Winter Games. (Arden Gill/Shawnigan Lake School)

Team BC defeated Ontario 5-4 in the battle for third place on Saturday, scoring the go-ahead goal midway through the third period and hanging on to win.

Team BC’s only loss in the tournament came in the semifinals, when they were beaten 2-1 in overtime by Alberta, who went on to win gold. B.C. went 3-0 in the preliminary round, beating Alberta 6-1, Ontario 5-1 and Nova Scotia 8-2, then defeated New Brunswick 7-1 in the quarter-finals.

Bouveur, from Victoria, scored two goals against New Brunswick and finished the tournament with four points overall. Stecko, from Kelowna, had two wins and a loss in the B.C. net, making 71 saves in three starts.

Another Shawnigan hockey player, Mill Bay’s own Seiya Tanaka-Campbell, helped Team BC finish seventh in the male hockey tournament.

After going 1-2 in the preliminaries — beating Saskatchewan 4-3 and losing to Manitoba 4-2 and Alberta 5-4 — B.C. trounced P.E.I. 15-1 to qualify for the quarter-finals. Team BC lost 7-3 to Quebec in the quarter-finals and 3-2 to Nova Scotia in the next round, but defeated New Brunswick 7-2 in the seventh-place game on Feb. 22. Tanaka-Campbell scored one goal against P.E.I.

Also from Mill Bay, Jessye Brockway represented B.C. in para-nordic skiing, placing fourth in the sitting 2.5km race on Feb. 26.