Cowichan United stymied at home by Lakehill Reds

Cowichan United played to a 3-0 setback against an offensively gifted Lakehill Reds team at the Sherman Road turf on Sunday afternoon.

United’s Sarah Van Boven is pursued by a Lakehill player during Sunday’s game at the Sherman Road turf. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)

Cowichan United played to a 3-0 setback against an offensively gifted Lakehill Reds team at the Sherman Road turf on Sunday afternoon.

Lakehill got off to a quick start, opening the scoring with a free kick that squeezed past the near post. After Cowichan’s Anna Corbett was denied on a breakaway, Lakehill added another goal on a 25-yard rocket from the centre of the pitch. The visitors added one more early in the second half.

Sophia Jack had a scoring chance late in the game that beat the Lakehill keeper but was cleared off the line by the Reds defenders.

With the team’s starting goalkeeper unavailable, Kate Collins stepped up to play her first-ever game in net. Other strong performances came from Sarah Van Boven and Kelly Hall.

After two straight losses, Cowichan United will look to get back in the win column this coming Sunday when they visit Saltspring Island.