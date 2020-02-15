Cowichan United shuts out Saltspring

Cowichan United finished regular-season play last Sunday afternoon with a 2-0 win over Saltspring United at the Sherman Road turf, sealing up fourth place in Div. 2 of the Lower Island Women’s Soccer Association with a solid record of seven wins, seven draws and four losses.

The home team got off to a quick start when Sammy MacLean cut in from the wing and rang a powerful shot off the crossbar in the seventh minute. Jade Soluk corralled the rebound and volleyed it into the net to stake her team to a 1-0 margin.

The rest of the first half was fairly even until the 44th minute when Cowichan’s leading goal-scorer, Nicole Pugh, weaved her way into the 18-yard box before she was taken down from behind on a late challenge by a Saltspring defender. Pugh dusted herself off to take the penalty shot, which she calmly slotted into the corner to double the lead.

That wrapped up all the scoring as defence prevailed in the latter 45 minutes.

“Chances in the second half were at a premium,” Cowichan coach Adam Paulson said.

Kelsey Thorne hit a crossbar for Cowichan, and at the other end, a well-worked free kick resulted in a point-blank opportunity for Saltspring that went straight at Cowichan keeper Tiara Enger.

Cowichan has this weekend off to prepare for the Stephanie Shergold Cup tournament, which begins with a round-robin game on Feb. 21 against Castaways United at PISE.

Cowichan will play a cup game at home on Feb. 28 against Vic West’s O30A team.

Cowichan Valley Citizen