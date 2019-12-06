Cowichan United settles for draw

Despite creating chance after chance against Fernwood last Sunday, Cowichan United was held scoreless for the fifth time in their last eight Div. 2 women’s soccer games.

Cowichan managed to salvage one point in the 0-0 draw at UVic, but that was little comfort for the players who attacked the Fernwood net again and again.

After an uneventful first half, Cowichan turned it on in the second half, but Fernwood’s goalkeeper was up to the task every time.

Rachel Price took a layoff from Madison Thomas and sent a dangerous shot just over the crossbar. Minutes later, a corner by Kate Collins was cleared to the top of the box where Sam Walker hit a powerful volley that bounced off the underside of the bar. Jada Hill went in on a partial breakaway, but her shot went high and wide.

Finally, in the dying moments, Collins pulled the ball out of a scramble in the box and fed it to Sammy Maclean, who wired a shot toward the corner of the net.

“The Fernwood keeper somehow saw through a crowd of players and got a hand to it to push it around the post, preserving the point for Fernwood, who will feel lucky to leave with anything from that game, never threatening the Cowichan goal,” Cowichan coach Adam Paulson reported.

United returns to action this Friday at 7:30 p.m. when they host Prospect Lake on the Sherman Road turf.