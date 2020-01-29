Cowichan United now at six games without a loss

Cowichan United stretched their undefeated streak in Div. 2 of the Lower Island Women’s Soccer Association to six games with a 2-0 win over their rivals in Nanaimo on Friday night.

Cowichan pressed hard against Nanaimo’s tenacious defence in the early going, and created multiple opportunities, only to see them thwarted by last-second tackles. Cowichan finally broke through in the 18th minute when Nicola Mawson sent Nicole Pugh down the wing. Pugh then sent a cross to Jada Hill, who sidestepped two Nanaimo defenders and blasted the ball into the roof of the net.

Cowichan kept pressing in the first half, but Nanaimo’s defence held fast. The hosts found their footing in the second half and the game became more even. Nanaimo was able to create one beautiful scoring chance, but Amelia Froese swept the ball off the goal line to preserve Cowichan’s lead.

It wasn’t until the 88th minute that Cowichan scored again. Mawson started the second scoring play as well, sending Hill in on net once more. Hill evaded another defender and the Nanaimo goalkeeper before turning the ball into the net from a tight angle.

Cowichan will be back in action this Friday when they play host to Gorge United on the Sherman Road turf at 8 p.m.