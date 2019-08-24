Cowichan trio helps BC to gold at rugby westerns

Cowichan Secondary’s Logan Kits was among several Valley players to represent B.C. at the Western Canadian Championships. (Citizen file)

Three rugby players from the Cowichan Valley helped the U18 boys provincial team to gold at the U18 Western Canada Championships in Regina earlier this month.

Logan Kits and Dylan Taylor, both from Duncan and Cowichan Secondary School, and Matthew McDougall-Percillier of Mill Bay and Brentwood College School, were part of the U18 boys provincial side that topped the field at the Aug. 1-4 tournament, capping it off with a 19-5 victory over Alberta Black in the gold-medal game.

Justin Marinier, also from Duncan and Cow High, and Aidan Kirkham of Ladysmith, both of whom play for the Cowichan Rugby Football Club, and Shawnigan Lake School’s Malcolm Shields were part of the B.C. U17 boys team that reached the bronze-medal game in the same tournament, where they lost 12-5 to Alberta White.

MJ Jumeau, a former CRFC player from Duncan who graduated from the Rugby Canada Development Academy in Belmont this year, helped the provincial U18 girls team take bronze in an all-B.C. third-place game. The U18 girls defeated the U17 girls 22-0 in the battle for bronze. Representing the Cowichan Valley on the U17 side were Kaitlyn Crichton, Deanna Cvitanovich, Maxine O’Leary and Skye Koyote of Duncan, and Gracie McAllister, a Shawnigan student from Cloverdale.