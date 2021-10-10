Cowichan Timbermen alumni reunite, donate to Bulldogs football

Chris Mann (right) presented a cheque for $250 from the 1965-67 Cowichan Timbermen alumni to Cowichan Valley Football Association president Jaymee Shea. (Submitted by Chris Mann)

A reunion of players from the Cowichan Valley’s first-ever youth football team raised $250 to support the area’s current minor football programs.

About 50 players, cheerleaders, coaches and members of the executive from the 1965-67 Cowichan Timbermen teams got together in early September to share stories and renew old friendships.

“Several people were unable to make it due to COVID and travel,” noted Chris Mann, who organized the reunion along with Dick Yano, Brian Mann and Jim Dias. “All who did make it had an awesome time.

“It was a one afternoon only with just a whole lot of stories and legends and laughs reminiscing about those three years and the effects those years had on our lives. It was a fantastic day meeting the 50 or so people that made up such an amazing foothold for all of us in the Cowichan Valley.”

Everyone who attended chipped in $10 to cover food and other expenses, with the leftover proceeds going to the Cowichan Bulldogs. Chris Mann presented Jaymee Shea of Cowichan Valley Minor Football with a cheque for $250.

Cowichan Valley Citizen