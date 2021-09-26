Cowichan T-Birds finish second in Premier division at Friendship Cup

Cowichan Secondary and Kelowna go toe-to-toe during a Premier division matchup at the 2021 Friendship Cup hosted by Shawnigan Lake School. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)

The Cowichan Secondary Thunderbirds finished second behind Oak Bay in the Premier division at the Friendship Cup field hockey tournament held at Shawnigan Lake School last weekend.

“The tournament was a great starting point for the team,” said Cowichan Secondary coach Caitlin Erickson. “We’re lucky to have a tournament right at the start of the season.

“We have a hardworking and talented group this year. Finding our structure and connecting on the field will be our focus moving forward. We have room for growth and I’m excited to see how the team comes together over the next few weeks.”

Mount Douglas was third in the Premier division, followed by Kelowna in fourth and Shawnigan in third.

Brentwood finished first in the Competitive division, followed by Lambrick Park in second, St. Michael’s University School in third, and Glenlyon Norfolk in third.

Quamichan finished atop the Development division, followed by Frances Kelsey Secondary, Brentwood’s 2nd XI, Shawnigan Gold, SMUS’s 2nd XI, and Shawnigan Black.

The T-Birds will host the John Ferreira Memorial Cup tournament at the Cowichan Sportsplex on Oct. 1 and 2.

Cowichan Valley Citizen