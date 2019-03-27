Cowichan T-Birds bolster squad for WickFest

A Cowichan Secondary School Thunderbirds team made up of some local athletes and bolstered by several from Nanaimo, Parksville and Port Alberni competed in the Wickenheiser World Female Hockey Festival - better known as WickFest - in Surrey in late January and early February, achieving a goal Cow High head coach Mike Moroz has been pursuing for several years.

A team representing Cowichan Secondary School competed at WickFest in Surrey last month. (Submitted)

A Cowichan Secondary School Thunderbirds team made up of some local athletes and bolstered by several from Nanaimo, Parksville and Port Alberni competed in the Wickenheiser World Female Hockey Festival — better known as WickFest — in Surrey in late January and early February, achieving a goal Cow High head coach Mike Moroz has been pursuing for several years.

Team chemistry wasn’t a problem for the players as they united under the T-Birds banner.

“They all know each other,” Moroz said. “Female hockey in Vancouver Island is a small group.”

Entered in the midget 2-A division, the T-Birds finished third in their pool, just missing a berth in the final.

The T-Birds’ most impressive result was a 1-0 loss to the travelling team from Scarborough, Ont. in their tournament opener.

“The girls were thrilled to get that result,” Moroz recalled. “They were a little intimidated to discover that their first opponent was a travelling team from Ontario.”

In other games, the T-Birds defeated minor hockey teams from Oceanside and Surrey, and lost to Tri-Port.

The Scarborough team beat Tri-Port 4-0 in the division final.

“We were very much hoping to get into the final and get another crack at [Scarborough],” Moroz said. “We got better as the tournament went on.”

Attended by about 800 players, WickFest also gave the players opportunites for off-ice development, including a workshop with Canadian national team player Meghan Agosta about balancing playing sports with having a family and a career, and a panel with Hockey Hall of Fame member Cammi Granato about the future of the sport.

Moroz hopes to take a team back to WickFest in the future.