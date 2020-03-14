Cowichan Steelheads wrap up league play with draw

Cheko Soto of the Cowichan Steelheads weaves around a Gorge player during last Saturday’s game at the Sherman Road turf. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)

The Cowichan Steelheads played to a 1-1 draw with Gorge FC in their final league game of the Vancouver Island Soccer League season.

Kevin Smith scored Cowichan’s lone goal 15 minutes in, but it wasn’t until late in the game, right after Gorge tied the score, that the Steelheads really picked up their play.

“We didn’t start playing well until the 85th minute when we had numerous chances to win the game,” Cowichan player Curtis Flynn commented.

Standouts for Cowichan both on and off the field were Jason Joyce, Dimitri Vaisius and Joel Leech.

Flynn believes the team can build on the last game, despite the somewhat disappointing result.

“If we played every game like we played the last seven minutes we would dominate every game,” he said. “We will look to build off of that going into provincials.”

With the regular season over and cup play finished for their team, the Steelheads will have to wait until next month when provincials begin.

Cowichan Valley Citizen