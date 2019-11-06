Cowichan Steelheads win, 49ers earn draw

Cowichan Steelheads newcomer Dimitri Vasius starts the push out of his team’s own end during a 2-0 win over Saanich at the Sherman Road turf on Saturday. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)

The Cowichan Steelheads made up some ground on the Cowichan 49ers in the Vancouver Island Soccer League’s masters A division last weekend.

The Steelheads came away with a 2-0 win over Saanich Fusion Albion Forest at the Sherman Road turf on Saturday night, the day after the 49ers played to a 2-2 draw with the Cordova Bay Bobcats in Victoria.

The Steelheads improved their record to five wins and three losses with their victory over Saanich. As happens frequently, Kevin Smith opened the scoring, although this time he waited until the 34th minute to do so. Roger Charlie added some insurance in the 65th minute, and Preston Johnny picked up the clean sheet.

Friday saw the 49ers give up their first points of the season, and the first points they have ever conceded to Cordova Bay.

Chad Bastian, who has earned two shutouts this year as the team’s backup goalkeeper, was playing up front this time and opened the scoring in the fourth minute off a beautiful pass from Darren Meiner. The 49ers then allowed an own-goal to make it 1-1.

Soon after that, Neall (Rocket) Rowlings was pulled down for a penalty kick, which George Thomas capitalized on. Immediately after that, Cordova Bay lost a player to a red card for offensive language. Things continued to get physical after that, and the Bobcats were awarded a second red card at 72 minutes. Three minutes after that, Cordova Bay was awarded a free kick, which they made good on.

“We were actually lucky they didn’t score another in the field of play,” Rowlings commented.

The 49ers remain first in the division with 22 points in eight games, but UVic Alumni are nipping at their heels with 21 points through seven games and a clear shot at top spot. Castaways Juniors are third with 21 points in nine matches, followed by the Steelheads in fourth with 15 points in eight games.

The Steelheads are at home again this Saturday, hosting the Bobcats at 8 p.m. The 49ers play Castaways at Blanshard Park on Sunday.