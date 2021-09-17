Cowichan Steelheads play to draw in masters soccer opener

Travis Brown scored both goals for the Cowichan Steelheads in their 2-2 draw with the Fernwood Dragons last Saturday. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)

Travis Brown scored both of his team’s goals as the Cowichan Steelheads opened play in the Vancouver Island Soccer League masters division with a 2-2 draw with the Fernwood Dragons at the Sherman Road turf last Saturday night.

Fernwood opened the scoring at 10 minutes, but Brown scored in the 40th and 63rd minutes to put the Steelheads in front. Unfortunately, Fernwood answered back four minutes after Brown’s second goal and managed to make the tying goal stand up.

The Steelheads face their crosstown rivals, the Cowichan 49ers, in the first local derby of the 2021-22 season this Saturday at 6 p.m.

The 49ers had a bye last weekend and will be hungry for a win in their season opener.

Cowichan Valley Citizen