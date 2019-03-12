Cowichan Red Arrow splits rare two-game weekend

Cowichan Red Arrow had a rare two-game weekend, splitting their results with a loss on Saturday and a win on Sunday.

Saturday saw Cowichan eliminated from the J.V. Barnes Cup tournament with a 3-0 loss to Saanich Fusion Squadron in a semifinal match at Tyndall Turf.

Several key players were absent, and a few bad passes and a late penalty kick doomed the squad.

“If soccer was to be like a dance, we were not hearing the music,” Cowichan coach Will Chaster lamented.

Red Arrow pulled off a remarkable victory in a league game the next afternoon, beating Peninsula 2-1 in Sidney despite carrying a shorter roster than they had on Saturday.

“We started the game with 10 and finished with nine,” Chaster commented.

It was a vital game for Cowichan, who remain in the hunt for the VISL Div. 4 title.

“This game had important points that we need to stay in the hunt for the league title,” Chaster noted. “Even after going down by one early the Red Arrow spirit stayed strong, and we controlled most of the play. We won the second half with two goals and maybe the tired legs prevented us from several more. Their keeper did stop at least two breakaway chances late in the game. The 2-1 win was well earned.”

Peninsula opened the scoring in the 17th minute, but Jonas Golf-Myers got Cowichan on the board in the 48th minute and Tanner Dobson put Red Arrow ahead seven minutes later.

Cowichan’s next match is a league game against Juan de Fuca Bombers next Sunday evening.