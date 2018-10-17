Cowichan Red Arrow plays to Div. 4 soccer draw

Cowichan Red Arrow continued to hang around the top of the Vancouver Island Soccer League Div. 4 standings following a 1-1 draw against Bays United at Oak Bay High School on Sunday evening.

Red Arrow started the match on the attack, and stayed there for almost the entirety of the match. Paris Holland opened the scoring for Cowichan at the 30-minute mark, and Bays replied about five minutes later.

“Even though we continued to press and hem them deep in their half, the next goal never came,” Cowichan coach Will Chaster lamented.

With four wins, one tie and one loss, Cowichan sits second in Div. 4 pool B, their 13 points two back of first-place Castaways Invicta, and three ahead of third-place Bays. Castaways and Bays have both played five games to Cowichan’s six.

Next up for Red Arrow is a crossover match with Fernwood United at the Finlayson turf this coming Sunday. Fernwood is currently second in the A pool with four wins and one loss.