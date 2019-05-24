Cowichan Rats fall to Victoria Blazers

The S&B General Contractors Cowichan Rats were dealt a 9-1 loss last Thursday by the powerhouse Victoria Blazers, who sit undefeated atop the Victoria Senior Lacrosse League standings.

The game would have been much closer if not for a standout performance by Blazers goalie Rob Wood, who was prevented from securing the shutout when Kyle Kaltiainen scored his second goal of the season on a brilliant individual drive through traffic in the third period. Wood finished the night with 24 stops, while Cowichan netminder Kevin Smith made 28 stops to keep his goals-against average and save percentage among the league’s best.

League scoring leader Cody Boon had four goals and one assist for the Blazers as the Rats held him below his average of 6.3 points per game this season.

The Rats’ record drops to 4-2 on the season, still good for second in the league.

They will look to turn the tables on the Blazers at the Cowichan Arena this Saturday at 7:30 p.m.