Cowichan players vital as Cowshore moves into playoff spot

Tyson Beukeboom carries the ball for Cowshore during their most recent home game at the CRFC pitch. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)

Players from the Cowichan Rugby Football Club had a big impact as Cowshore moved into a playoff spot with a dominant win over Simon Fraser University.

Cowshore slipped past SFU into fourth place in the women’s First Division thanks to a 65-17 win on Westshore’s home pitch on Saturday.

Cowichan player Carolyn Gudmundseth led the way with four tries, Hayley Berg had two, and Jamie Russell, Laura Russell, Jenna Bugden and Tyson Beukeboom each had one, as did Westshore player Selena McGuinness. Westshore’s Tanya Jones slotted three conversions, and Beukeboom kicked a pair.

Berg and Skye Koyote were summoned from the Cowichan junior ranks for the match, and both made a big impact on the game, thanks to Berg’s try and some big tackles by Koyote.

National team players Beukeboom and Laura Russell were picked as Cowichan’s Players of the Game.

Cowshore will head to the Mainland this weekend to visit Brit Lions, who are at the bottom of the 10-team First Division table. After that, they will host first-place Abbotsford on April 13.

“The next 2 games are going to be crucial,” Cowichan’s Sherry Spence said. “We need to stay in the top four to make it to playoffs, and it’s a tight race.”