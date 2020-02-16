Cowichan Piggies play their style of game in Comox

Roan Carter gets support from Dylan Taylor and Louis Gudmundseth in a recent Cowichan Piggies home game. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)

After a couple of challenging games to end 2019 and kick off 2020, the Cowichan Piggies had a chance last weekend to put their own preferred style of play to the test.

The Piggies travelled to Cumberland on Saturday for an exhibition match with the Comox Kickers, and showed what they can do with a 78-15 victory.

“We were finally able to work our systems and have some ball and execute some plays,” Cowichan head coach Andrew Wright commented.

The Piggies have added some young blood to the mix in recent weeks, and Saturday’s game was a big one for the newcomers to the senior ranks.

“It was a good experience for the five new guys, younger guys, getting on the bus and doing travel, getting the feeling for when it matters a bit more,” Wright said.

The Piggies took 17 players north, but ended up playing 13-a-side when the hosts were short bodies. It’s not unusual for teams to share players to get to 15-a-side, but Wright isn’t comfortable doing that.

“I’m not really open to lending players over. They get injured and I feel guilty.”

Fortunately, both teams came out unscathed from the battle.

Ty Benson led the way for Cowichan with four tries. Other notable scorers included Griffin Diaczuk, Arthur Gray, Easton Smith, Rob McDonnell and Sky Smyrichinsky. With Owen Wood absent, the Piggies rotated kickers, none of whom had a great deal of success.

The score ended up lopsided, but Wright lauded Comox as a hardy and solid bunch who provided a solid challenge for his players, and was pleased to see them score three tries of their own.

“They weren’t scoreless on the day, which is good,” he said.

The Piggies have this weekend off, followed by a big test the week after when they travel to the Mainland to visit United. Wright is predicting a close contest in that one.

“The boys are pretty amped up,” he said. “We’re looking for a win. We’re into not taking anything less.”

Cowichan Valley Citizen