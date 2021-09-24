Cowichan Oak FC thumps Lakehill 5-1

Cowichan Oak FC picked up its first win of the Div. 3 soccer season last Friday night, running away with a 5-1 thumping of the visiting Lakehill Hooligans at the Sherman Road turf, with five different players finding the back of the net.

Brandon Tolfo, Luca Klotz and Conor Williams scored within a three-minute span beginning at 29 minutes, and Lakehill got on the board just before halftime. Alex Smith and Matthew Archambault added to the Cowichan onslaught in the second half.

The victory evens Oak FC’s record at one win and one loss on the season. The team will look to improve on that mark this Saturday when they visit Vic West Wanderers at Finlayson Turf.

In Div. 4, Josh Buffie scored in the 88th minute as the Cowichan Fury earned their first point of the season in a 1-1 draw with JDF Spartans at Royal Bay Secondary School last Sunday afternoon. The goal was also Cowichan’s first of the season after a shutout loss in their season opener a week earlier.

The Fury will look for their first victory of the year this Saturday when they visit Castaways Invicta at PISE.

In Div. 1, Cowichan LMG had the weekend off, and will return to action this Saturday when they visit JDF All Flows in Victoria. LMG lost its season opener 4-2 to the Victoria Highlanders, while JDF’s lone game to date was a 2-1 victory over Westcastle.

