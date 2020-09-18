Cowichan golf pro Jackson up for provincial honour

Cowichan Golf Club mainstay Norm Jackson has been named the Vancouver Island regional recipient of the PGA of BC’s Dick Munn Golf Professional of the Year Award, and is one of four finalists for the provincial award.

Described on the PGA of BC’s website as “one of the highest honours the Association can bestow on a working club professional,” the Dick Munn Award goes to a pro who demonstrates outstanding qualities of leadership and strong moral character, maintains a substantial record of service to the PGA of BC and the game of golf, and is well-regarded as a role model to other pros in the province.

As one of the four regional recipients, Jackson is now a provincial finalist. The PGA of BC membership and final selection committee will be making their decisions over the next few weeks, and the provincial honourees will be announced on Oct. 14.

Jackson is already the only pro to have won the provincial award twice in its 28-year history, having received it previously in 1993 and 2009.

“If he is selected a third time this year, that would be yet another significant accomplishment in Norm’s 51-year career as a PGA of Canada Professional,” commented Eric MacKenzie, PGA of BC communications and marketing manager.

Other finalists for the provincial award are Padraic O’Rourke of the Fairmont Chateau Whistler Golf Club, Scott McClain of Copper Point Golf Club in Invermere, and Dean Jackson of Revelstoke Golf Club.

Cowichan Valley Citizen