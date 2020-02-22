Cowichan Fury soccer: Last goal wins, right?

If “last goal wins” actually stood up, the Cowichan Farm Store Fury would have closed out the soccer season with an upset victory over Div. 3A-leading Gorge Us Guys at Hampton Park last Saturday.

Alas, that’s not the way results are determined in the Vancouver Island Soccer League, and Gorge ended up with a 5-1 win.

Gorge scored right off the opening kickoff, but Cowichan regrouped and barred the door until the 17-minute mark, when Gorge struck again. The Fury took the upper hand for a good chunk of the game after that, but were held off the scoresheet.

“Now that we had sorted out our assignments, the players got busy changing the tide of play and Gorge was able to scramble many chances away from their net,” Cowichan coach Will Chaster reported. “The half ended with us down two goals but our determination was still high.”

The Fury were able to fend off Gorge until the one-hour mark, when a turnover led to a quick goal, followed by two more at 77 and 88 minutes.

“The last one, No.5, was a sight for the highlight reel, or more accurately the bloopers reel, as our keeper attacked a long through-ball and did a Charlie Brown,” Chaster said.

A minute after Gorge’s last goal, Cowichan showed what they can do, putting a series of short passes together to feed Matt Archambault on a diagonal run.

“One touch to settle and another to pass the keeper,” Chaster said. “That one will be on the [highlight] loop too.”

The Fury will host a George Pearkes Challenge Cup game against Div. 3B Vic West Wanderers this Saturday on the Sherman Road at 5 p.m.

Cowichan Valley Citizen