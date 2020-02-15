Cowichan Cougars claw back to tie Prospect Lake

Two-goal scorer Stacey de Lusignan fends off a Prospect Lake defender as Cowichan pushes to tie the score last Sunday. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)

The Cowichan cougars battled back from a pair of deficits last Sunday to finish with a 3-3 tie against Prospect Lake in the teams’ last meeting of the Lower Island Women’s Soccer Association O30A season.

“It was a great back and forth battle,” Cowichan defender Michelle Steeves commented. “Our slow start gave them an early lead but we worked hard to salvage a tie.”

Prospect jumped on Cowichan early, led by strong plays from their forwards. The game evened out for a stretch in which both teams created chances, but Prospect was awarded a penalty shot just before halftime that they used to take a 2-0 lead.

The Cougars were a different team in the second half, coming back to tie the score on goals by Ali Garnett and Stacey de Lusignan, the latter on a successful penalty shot.

As Cowichan pushed for the win, Prospect was awarded a second penalty shot. Cougars keeper Sara Tweten made a dive to stop the attempt, but narrowly missed it, and the visiting team was up 3-2 with less than 10 minutes to go. Cowichan kept up the pressure and their efforts were rewarded with the tying goal when de Lusignan curled a low shot into the bottom corner for her second of the day.

The Cougars worked to get the win, but weren’t able to create any more offence before the final whistle sounded.

De Lusignan and tireless defender Jen Bayley shared Player of the Match honours, provided by Fresh Kenny’s Fish and Chips.

Cowichan has one more regular-season game left to play, against Gorge FC, but league play and the race to a berth in the provincial tournament, will have to wait as the Cougars have this weekend off, followed by the first game of the Stephanie Shergold Cup tournament against Div. 2 Gorge FC on Feb. 23.

