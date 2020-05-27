Cowichan Caps help BCHL score commitment record

Hometown hero Luc Wilson is among 12 Capitals and a record 172 players across the BCHL to commit to post-secondary institutions this past season. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)

The Cowichan Valley Capitals helped the B.C. Hockey League set a new record in 2019-20 for committed players to NCAA or Canadian university program.

The BCHL saw 172 players commit to post-secondary institutions this past season, surpassing the previous mark of 169, set in 2018-19. It marks the sixth straight year that the league has set a new record for commitments. Those numbers include 12 players from the Caps.

“The BCHL prides itself on moving players up to the NCAA ranks,” said BCHL Executive Director Steven Cocker. “Our alumni aren’t just surviving, but thriving in college, as leaders and captains of their respective schools.

“Whether it’s seeing former BCHL players in the NHL, or moving on to become CEOs, lawyers or doctors, we are incredibly proud to call them our alumni. We are thrilled to hit this milestone, however, there is more to come.”

Cowichan players bound for Div. I programs next year or the following season include Zach Borgiel (Merrimack), Tyrell Boucher (Alaska-Anchorage), Dimitri Mikrogiannakis (RIT), Matt Crasa (Sacred Heart), Olivier Gauthier (Alaska-Anchorage), John Lundy (UMass-Amherst), Primo Self (Miami of Ohio), Dan McIntyre (Cornell), Will Arquiett (St. Lawrence), Nolan Barrett (Merrimack), and Luc Wilson (Minnesota State-Mankato). Team captain Cruz Cote will head to Red Deer College this coming fall.

Vincent Millette, the team captain in 2018-19, was among the first recipients of a new scholarship by the BCHL, the Vancouver Canucks Alumni and LNG Canada in April. Millette, now attending the University of Moncton, received $2,500 based on academics, hockey, and community services. Another former Cap, defenceman Skylar Pacheco, also benefited from a Canucks Alumni scholarship. Pacheco played for the Caps in 2014-15, then spent five years at Brock University. He has signed with Amiens in France’s top league for the 2020-21 season.

Cowichan Valley Citizen