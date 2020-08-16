Cowichan Caps add versatile skater in deal with Warriors

The latest addition to the Cowichan Valley Capitals’ roster is a versatile guy.

Not only can Jacob Brockman play both forward and defence, which helps out the team’s depth, but he is also a dual citizen of Canada and the U.S., which means they don’t have to use an import player slot on the product of El Segundo, California.

The Caps added Brockman last Friday in a trade with the West Kelowna Warriors for future considerations.

The 19-year-old, 6-foot-3, 175-pound Brockman was a B.C. Hockey League rookie in 2019-20, posting nine points on two goals and seven assists over 54 regular-season games. He went without a point in four playoff contests.

Prior to joining the Warriors, Brockman played in the Los Angeles Junior Kings organization from the U13 to U18 levels. He spent his last two seasons with the U18 team, recording 61 points in 81 games, including 40 points in 49 games in his final year, which put him third on the team.

“We are really pleased to add Jacob to our roster,” Caps head coach Geoff Grimwood said. “He brings a lot of skill and a veteran presence to our lineup. He played defence and forward last season so that gives our group some versatility as we enter the season. He has experience in the BCHL and will give our group more depth.”

Cowichan Valley Citizen