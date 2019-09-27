Cowichan Capitals trade for defenceman

The Cowichan Valley Capitals bolstered their blueline ranks on Tuesday by trading for defenceman Nolan Barrett.

Barrett comes to the Caps from the Prince George Spruce Kings in exchange for forward Kolton Cousins.

Barrett had played in all seven of the Spruce Kings’ games so far this season, and was held without a point, although he racked up 16 penalty minutes. A 2000-born B.C. Hockey League rookie from Glen Ridge, New Jersey, Barrett played the 2018-19 season with the Skipjacks Hockey Club of the U.S. Premier Hockey League 18U, posting 23 points on six goals and 17 assists in 25 games, along with 46 penalty minutes.

A 2001 birth, Cousins started his BCHL career with the Caps last year, recording 11 points on five goals and six assists in 55 games, as well as 59 penalty minutes. In 12 playoff games, he had one goal, four assists and 14 penalty minutes. Cousins skated in all seven games the Caps have played so far this fall, with no points and two penalty minutes.

Cousins (@KoltonCousins) reacted to the trade on Twitter.

“I would like to thank the @cowichancaps organization, coaches, fans, my billets and especially my teammates/best friends for making it so much fun to play here. With that being said, I am beyond excited to be joining such a first class organization with the @SpruceKings.”

The Caps are on the road this weekend, visiting Salmon Arm on Friday, Vernon on Saturday and Surrey on Sunday.